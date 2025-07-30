No Explanation Yet from DoD or USAF on Classification Justification for Qatari Jet Program

The Qatari gift of a Boeing [BA] 747-8i luxury airliner to the U.S. for use as Air Force One was a gift that President Trump welcomed, at least in part due to delays in the VC-25B program. The program to modify the Qatari jet to Air Force One standards, including the amounts required, is classified, but neither the Pentagon nor the U.S. Air Force have explained why the Air Force is allowed to classify the program, given the yearly budget…