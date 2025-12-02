NNSA Approves Critical Decision 4 For UPF Subproject, Signifying Completion

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) approved Critical Decision-4, or the completion of the final stage of construction, for the Process Support Facilities subproject for the Uranium Processing Facility (UPF) at Y-12 National Security Complex. “With the completion of the Process Support Facilities [PSF] at UPF, the team is one step closer to delivering this critical project for the nation,” Nicole Nelson-Jean, NNSA Associate Administrator for the Office of Infrastructure, said in NNSA’s press release Nov. 25. The PSF is…