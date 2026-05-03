NGA Has Rapid Capabilities Office As A Front Door To Commercial Innovation

AURORA, Colo.—To speed its use of an ever increasing amount of commercially-developed, cutting-edge technologies for geospatial intelligence and artificial intelligence, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) established a Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), a senior agency official said on Sunday. The RCO, which was established on Oct. 1, 2025, meets the Defense Department’s mandate to bypass the legacy, slow-moving acquisition processes and quickly deliver new technologies to warfighters and decisionmakers, Brett Markham, NGA’s deputy director, said during a keynote address at the…
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Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
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