NGA Has Rapid Capabilities Office As A Front Door To Commercial Innovation

AURORA, Colo.—To speed its use of an ever increasing amount of commercially-developed, cutting-edge technologies for geospatial intelligence and artificial intelligence, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) established a Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), a senior agency official said on Sunday. The RCO, which was established on Oct. 1, 2025, meets the Defense Department’s mandate to bypass the legacy, slow-moving acquisition processes and quickly deliver new technologies to warfighters and decisionmakers, Brett Markham, NGA’s deputy director, said during a keynote address at the…