Net Income Soars At Kratos In Fourth Quarter And 2025

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] on Monday reported strong earnings in its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 on broad strength across its operating segments. Net income in the quarter increased 51 percent to $5.9 million, three cents earnings per share (EPS), from $3.9 million (3 cents EPS) a year ago. Adjusted for interest expense, taxes, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other items, per share earnings were five cents higher than a year ago and two pennies above consensus estimates.…