Navy’s New Unmanned Acquisition Office Set To Absorb 66 Programs Across All Domains

The Navy’s plans for the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Robotic Autonomous System (PAE RAS) office will have it absorb 66 unmanned system programs across six current Program Executive Offices and 18 program offices in the first major step of the Navy’s portion of the new Pentagon acquisition overhaul era, according to a draft memo. These 66 programs are set to ultimately transition into six Project Management Offices (PMOs) divided into Undersea, Surface Craft, Aircraft, Enablers, Sensor and Payloads and Ground PMOs…