Navy Wants Runway Independent Long-Range UAS For Operations From Surface Combatants

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), in partnership with the Navy, is soliciting solutions for runway independent long-range unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) that deploy as suicide drones or deliver a munition and return to a ship for rearming and reuse in support of surface combatants without large flight decks. The Runway Independent Maritime & Expeditionary Strike (RIMES) would help thwart threats to Navy surface combatants from long-range, anti-ship weapon, DIU said on Wednesday. Several of the primary attributes sought from RIMES…