Navy To Establish Drone ISR Services Through Basic Ordering Agreements

Logo for the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (STUAS) program office (PMA-263). (Image: U.S. Navy)

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) announced it plans to establish delivery orders for land and sea-based Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) services under four Basic Ordering Agreement (BOAs), according to a Nov. 20 announcement. All of the BOAs will be completed on a limited source basis exclusively to AeroVironment [AVAV], Boeing [BA] subsidiary Insitu Inc., Shield AI and Textron [TXT]. Each company will compete for each opportunity and NAVAIR plans for the successful offeror of each…

