Navy To Award Leidos’ Gibbs & Cox Contract For New Battleship Design

Less than an hour after President Donald Trump announced a new battleship class named after himself on Monday, the Navy said that it is to award a sole source contract to Leidos' [LDOS] Gibbs & Cox subsidiary to conduct surface combatant ship design engineering (SC SDE), including "preliminary design, contract design, and other design efforts needed to support the BBG(X) guided missile battleship program." "As the SC SDE contractor, Leidos Gibbs & Cox will serve as an extension of the…