Navy Tests New Long Range Version Of JDAM

The Navy earlier this month tested a new Boeing [BA] GBU-75 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR) variant in an effort to add another affordable munition to carrier air wings, the service announced Monday. The Navy and Boeing said this round of testing occurred on April 1 and 3 when an F/A-18E Super Hornet took off from China Lake Naval Weapons Station and flew to Point Mugu, where the aircraft demonstrated the safe separation, engine start, cruise and…