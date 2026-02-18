Navy Starts LSM Process With RFP For Vessel Construction Manager

The Navy on Feb. 17 issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking a private Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) to oversee acquisition of the Medium Landing Ship (LSM), revealing plans to build the ships at Bollinger Shipyards and Fincantieri Marinette Marine. The announcement reiterated the VCM strategy aims to maximize commercial practices in order to accelerate delivery, “improve cost discipline, and expand the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base.” The Navy expects to award the contract in mid-2026. This follows the initial Navy…