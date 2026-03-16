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Navy/USMC

Navy Establishes Five More PAEs As Key Part Of Acquisition Reform

Rich Abott By
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Navy Establishes Five More PAEs As Key Part Of Acquisition Reform
The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN-780) departs Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard after completing a scheduled extended dry-docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA) in May 2020. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/Released)

The Navy on Monday announced the establishment of five more Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) organizations as part of the service’s efforts to make the PAE model the “new operational standard for the acquisition exercise” within the larger Pentagon acquisition reform initiatives. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan first directed the reorganization of robotic and autonomous systems (RAS) into the first PAE last September (Defense Daily, Sept. 5, 2025). The newest PAEs are: PAE Maritime, led by Executive Director of Naval…

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