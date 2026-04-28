Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Navy Awards HII $283 Million To Start Work On New Frigate

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Navy Awards HII $283 Million To Start Work On New Frigate
USCGC Waesche, the second NSC delivered to the Coast Guard, arrives in Pearl Harbor, June 25, 2014, to participate in the 24th Rim of The Pacific exercise, the largest multi-national maritime exercise in the world, which is held biennially off the coast of Hawaii. Photo: Coast Guard

The Navy on Tuesday awarded HII [HII] a $282.9 million contract to begin work on the service’s new frigate, which is based on the Coast Guard’s existing 418-foot Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC). The contract covers “lead yard support” for the FF(X) class frigate that will be built by HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding segment in Mississippi. The Navy announced the program last December and designated HII as the prime contractor, taking advantage of the company’s work on the NSC (Defense Daily,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Oshkosh Anticipates Marines’ Block II ROGUE-Fires Award This Year, Details Autonomy Work

Missile Defense

MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year

Business/Financial

True Anomaly Raises $650 Million In New Round To Continue Scaling

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

Trending

Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort
Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability
USAF Issues Correction on 319 Procurement Number for KC-46s, Says Number Is 263
Army Plans Sustained Procurement Cuts To Black Hawk, Apache And Chinook Fleets
USAF Examining Software, Construction Competition For Sentinel Program

Congress Updates

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

Air Force

Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]

Congress

HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]

Army

Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume