Navy Awards HII $283 Million To Start Work On New Frigate

The Navy on Tuesday awarded HII [HII] a $282.9 million contract to begin work on the service’s new frigate, which is based on the Coast Guard’s existing 418-foot Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC). The contract covers “lead yard support” for the FF(X) class frigate that will be built by HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding segment in Mississippi. The Navy announced the program last December and designated HII as the prime contractor, taking advantage of the company’s work on the NSC (Defense Daily,…