Naval Reactor Office Could Save Billions Partnering With Environmental Office, GAO Says

The Department of Energy’s Office of Naval Reactors could save billions of dollars and 15 years of cleanup time partnering with the Office of Environmental Management (EM) to clean up retired nuclear propulsion facilities, says the Government Accountability Office (GAO). A report from the agency last week said the Office of Naval Reactors, which is responsible for cleaning radioactive contamination at four D0E-owned sites affected by the naval propulsion program, estimated $6.5 billion in total “environmental liabilities” for the Naval…