Pending Multiple Award DHS-Wide Counter-Drone Contract Worth $1.5 Billion

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last Friday evening released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a multiple award contract worth up to $1.5 billion that its components and agencies will use to solicit and award counter-drone solutions and services. The DHS-wide Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) program will make awards in two tracks, with Track 1 being for integrated or standalone hardware and software solutions that can detect, track, identify and defeat drone threats (Defense Daily, Nov. 6). Track 2…