More Than Half Of Increase In Department Of Air Force Future Years Plan Is For Readiness, Lohmeier Says

AURORA, Colo.--The Department of the Air Force's fiscal 2027 five-year budget plan aims to rebuild readiness through increasing flying hours and sustainment, Air Force Undersecretary Matthew Lohmeier told the Air & Space Forces Association's (AFA) annual warfare symposium here. "As far as budgeting goes, the FY 27 POM [program objective memorandum] effort that the department was involved in I'd say is the year of restoring our foundational readiness accounts," he said on Feb. 24. "Our foundational readiness accounts include things…