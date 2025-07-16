An airman with the 513th Expeditionary Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron heavy construction pavement and equipment, uses a torch to reheat the asphalt at Tinian North Airfield on the island of Tinian on Feb. 6 during the airfield's renovation for re-use. The field was the departure point for the B-29s used to drop two atomic bombs on Japan in August, 1945 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
1 hour ago |
07/16/2025
highlights

The U.S. Air Force and other military services need to put more muscle behind base and shelter hardening to protect critical aircraft and other assets, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s military construction,…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.