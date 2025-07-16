An airman with the 513th Expeditionary Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron heavy construction pavement and equipment, uses a torch to reheat the asphalt at Tinian North Airfield on the island of Tinian on Feb. 6 during the airfield's renovation for re-use. The field was the departure point for the B-29s used to drop two atomic bombs on Japan in August, 1945 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force and other military services need to put more muscle behind base and shelter hardening to protect critical aircraft and other assets, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s military construction,…