Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley testifies before the House Appropriations Committee-Defense on the Fiscal 2024 Department of Defense Budget in the Rayburn House Office Building, March 23, 2023, in Washington D.C. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
The Pentagon’s top uniformed official said a reported plan from House Republican leadership to cap fiscal year 2024 discretionary spending at FY ‘22 levels would risk ‘significant’ program cuts at the Pentagon and potentially lead to more “aggressive…