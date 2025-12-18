MDA Says It Now Has Made 2,100 Awards Under SHIELD

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said on Thursday that it has made another 1,086 awards under the up to $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract to bring the total award number to 2,100. SHIELD is to develop missile defense systems for the Golden Dome initiative. "This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine…
Contract Updates
UPDATE: Belmont Instrument LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0004, $48,750,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.…
Gilbane Japan GK (Tokyo, Japan) – $53,097,051
Gilbane Japan GK, Tokyo, Japan, has been awarded a $53,097,051 firm-fixed-price contract for project LXEZ201072 Repair Special Operations Wing Facility B3524. This contract provides for a design-build project with the purpose of replacing existing concrete roof and repair 38,875 square-foot…
Raytheon Co. (Fort Wayne, Indiana) – $15,401,144
Raytheon Co., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $15,401,144 firm-fixed-price contract to update the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System. The amount of this action is $15,401,144. Bids were solicited via the web with one received. Work will be performed…
Gilbane Federal (Concord, California) – $17,249,472
Gilbane Federal, Concord, California, was awarded a $17,249,472 firm-fixed-price contract for the conversion of a building to a secure space. The amount of this action is $17,249,472. Bids were solicited via the web with three received. Work will be performed…