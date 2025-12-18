MDA Says It Now Has Made 2,100 Awards Under SHIELD

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said on Thursday that it has made another 1,086 awards under the up to $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract to bring the total award number to 2,100. SHIELD is to develop missile defense systems for the Golden Dome initiative. "This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine…