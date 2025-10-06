MDA Extends Golden Dome SHIELD Solicitation Due To Heavy Interest

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on October 2 extended the submission period for responses for the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Request for Proposal (RFP) another week to October 16 due to “considerable interest,” the government said. The September 10 SHIELD RFP began competition on the $151 billion vehicle for missile defense projects aimed at President Trump's Golden Dome initiative. It seeks to create a qualified group of contractors that can…