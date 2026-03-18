MDA Awards $8.41 Billion Ceiling Increase For RTX’s SM-3 Contract

The Missile Defense Agency on Wednesday awarded an $8.41 billion ceiling increase to RTX [RTX] for Standard Missile (SM)-3 Block missile variants. The deal increases RTX’s current contract to build SM-3s for the U.S. and foreign military sales partners from $3.33 billion to $11.74 billion. The update follows a $1 billion contract in May last year for 55 SM-3 IB AURs in May 2025 and a $267 million order last week for 23 more interceptors (Defense Daily, March 13). RTX…