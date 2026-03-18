MDA Awards $8.41 Billion Ceiling Increase For RTX’s SM-3 Contract

The Missile Defense Agency on Wednesday awarded an $8.41 billion ceiling increase to RTX [RTX] for Standard Missile (SM)-3 Block missile variants. The deal increases RTX’s current contract to build SM-3s for the U.S. and foreign military sales partners from $3.33 billion to $11.74 billion. The update follows a $1 billion contract in May last year for 55 SM-3 IB AURs in May 2025 and a $267 million order last week for 23 more interceptors (Defense Daily, March 13). RTX…
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Congress Updates
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]