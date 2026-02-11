Marines Tap Kodiak AI To Integrate Autonomous Driving Tech With ROGUE-Fires Platform

The Marine Corps has picked Kodiak AI [KDK] to integrate its autonomous driving technology onto Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) used for the Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) program. Daniel Goff, Kodiak’s vice president of external affairs, told Defense Daily the company received the contract in January and is not disclosing the award value, and noted plans to integrate its AI-powered Kodiak Driver software on Oshkosh Defense [OSK] JLTVs by early summer. “By integrating the Kodiak Driver…