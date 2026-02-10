Marines Pick GA-ASI’s YFQ-42A CCA To Inform Future MUX TACAIR Efforts

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced Tuesday it has been selected to support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Uncrewed Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft (MUX TACAIR) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. GA-ASI said it will integrate a Marine Corps-supplied mission kit onto its YFQ-42A unmanned platform, already part of the Air Force’s CCA program, to help inform future capabilities for the Marine Corps’ effort to develop drone wingmen to pair with manned fighter aircraft. “The agreement integrates GA-ASI’s expertise in autonomy…