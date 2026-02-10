Sign In
Navy/USMC

Marines Pick GA-ASI’s YFQ-42A CCA To Inform Future MUX TACAIR Efforts

Matthew Beinart By
Marines Pick GA-ASI’s YFQ-42A CCA To Inform Future MUX TACAIR Efforts
Pictured is a YFQ-42A landing in California during a test flight last year (General Atomics photo)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced Tuesday it has been selected to support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Uncrewed Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft (MUX TACAIR) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. GA-ASI said it will integrate a Marine Corps-supplied mission kit onto its YFQ-42A unmanned platform, already part of the Air Force’s CCA program, to help inform future capabilities for the Marine Corps’ effort to develop drone wingmen to pair with manned fighter aircraft. “The agreement integrates GA-ASI’s expertise in autonomy…

Contract Awards

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

