Sign In
Search
Army

Lozano Says Army Plans To Award PrSM Inc. 2 Buy In Mid-2026

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Lozano Says Army Plans To Award PrSM Inc. 2 Buy In Mid-2026
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was recently fired from a U.S. Army M270A2 and HIMARS at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. (Official U.S. Army photo)

The Army hopes to start buying the next version of a long-range fire weapon, Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 2, in the middle of 2026, a senior official said Monday.

Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, program executive officer for Missiles and Space, said the service has a contract with Lockheed Martin [LMT] to create and deliver the first PrSM Inc. 2 missiles for testing right now and if all goes as planned, they will move towards production next year.

PrSM is the Army’s program to replace the legacy ATACMS missiles with new Lockheed Martin missiles. It is working through several versions, or increments, but the base weapon has a range of up to 500 kilometers.

The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was recently fired from a U.S. Army M270A2 and HIMARS at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. (Official U.S. Army photo)

The Army is set to receive the initial Inc. 2 missiles by the end of the 2025, whereupon they will go to the White Sands Missile Range, N.M. for testing in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026.

“We’ll fly those first Inc. 2 missiles between January and March, and if they work as intended, as expected, then I would expect by at least July to want to obligate funds –  assuming I have an appropriation,” Lozano said during a panel at the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual meeting and expo. 

He noted PrSM Inc. 2 is technically a new start capability, so that schedule can only proceed if Congress passes an appropriation or a Continuing Resolution with an anomaly that allows new start activities.

“But if all that lines up and the first Inc. 2s fly successfully, then we’re going to try to award that contract, those funds for the first 10 Inc. 2 missiles really rip-tic. So maybe a June time frame is what I was thinking.”

He said he is fairly confident in moving forward quickly with PrSM Inc. 2 given how successfully they moved quickly in Inc. 1, “although there was a lot of concurrency risk, we executed a model where we developed and produced basically in a simultaneous manner. It was always kind of a fly or buy.”

Lozano noted that after they test flew a few PrSM Inc. 1 missiles and were comfortable with how they performed within expected parameters, “then we bought the first 26. And we’re taking delivery of the next 54…then they’re going to deliver 100 and then we’re jumping up to 400. We’re jumping up to 400 at the same time that two weeks ago, I just finished IOT&E for PrSM Inc. 1.”

Earlier this month, the Army announced it successfully finished the initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E) for PrSM Inc. 1 with a series of soldier-led flight tests at White Sands (Defense Daily, Oct. 1).

Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer, Missiles and Space, United States Army (Photo: U.S. Army)
Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer, Missiles and Space, United States Army (Photo: U.S. Army)

Previously, in July, the Army approved the Milestone C decision for PrSM Inc. 1, transitioning it officially from development into the production and deployment phase (Defense Daily, July 7).

The current PrSm Inc. 1 production work is based off a nearly $5 billion Army contract to Lockheed Martin in March for PrSM Inc. 1, with work on it expected to last through early 2030 (Defense Daily, March 28).

Last year, a Lockheed Martin official said the company would deliver the initial 26 missiles for Early Operational Capability (EOC) 1 contract by the end of 2024 and EOC 2 would start the ramp up to 50 more PrSM Inc. 1s.

Lozano argued this kind of quick procurement and testing timeline, despite the concurrency risk is “going to become a trailblazer for the Army, at least in the fire space where…we have to be aggressive, we have to accept risk. We’ve got to be able to go into production as quickly as possible so that we can get the capability into the field where it’s most needed and relevant.”

Paula Hartley, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager for tactical missiles at the  company’s Missiles and Fire Control division, was also on the panel and underscored they will keep up quick production for the new Increment 2 via high commonality and bolstering the supply base.

“What is enabling me to make sure that I make the commitment that I’ve made to Gen. Lozano –  there’s a lot of commonality between Inc. 1 and Inc. 2. All the major components, sub components, systems, subsystems and then we have a common supply chain. And we’re adding second sources. We’re adding alternates, so we make sure that we get the hardware in the facility on time,” she said.

Hartley said production for both increments of the PrSM is occurring at the “fully robotic all-up-round manufacturing system. We will be building Inc. 1s right alongside Inc. 2s” at the company’s Long Range Fires Production Facility at their Camden, Ark. site. 

She noted there is some unique tooling for Inc. 2 due to the different capability, but they are confident in robotic production running to reach a 120 PrSM build rate and later reach the 400 missiles per year rate.

“Because of the commonality, the smart engineering requirements that float between Inc. 1 and Inc. 2 and the suppliers that we’ve selected, and the way that we’ve decided to build and test those that will make sure that we have increased confidence in those delivery commitments,” she said.

Recommended

Army

Army Exploring “Sled” Approach To Future Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense

Army

AV Adds To Switchblade, UAS Product Lines In Pursuit Of Army LASSO, MRR Programs

Business/Financial

Sigma Defense Acquires Aries Defense, Adding Capabilities For The Tactical Edge

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Sikorsky, Boeing Each Unveil New Large Unmanned Platform Concepts

Trending

Senate Passes FY ‘26 NDAA With $32.1 Billion Topline Boost, Adds AUMF Repeal, AUKUS Measure
IOT&E for MH-139A Completed, As Boeing Announces $173 Million Contract for Eight
Viasat Plans To Demonstrate PTS-G Design By Middle of Next Year
Autonomous Drone Navigation Startup Tycho.AI Exits Stealth With $10 Million Raise
Anduril, RTX Static Fire Rocket Motor Using Highly Loaded Grain For Air-To-Air Missile

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume