Sign In
Search
Nuclear Modernization

BWXT Wins $1.4 billion In Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contracts

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
SHARE:
BWXT Wins $1.4 billion In Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contracts
In the last six months, under a prior contract, BWXT shipped four large Ford-class steam generators from its Mount Vernon facility to the shipyards at Hampton Roads, Virginia, for the newest Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Doris Miller (CVN 81). Photo; BWXT

BWX Technologies [BWXT] said last Thursday that it has received more than $1.4 billion in contracts under the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, continuing a steady stream of awards tied to the Navy’s submarine and aircraft carrier reactor enterprise.  The largest award, valued at roughly $1.3 billion, covers long-lead material procurement for fiscal 2026 and represents the first of five annual task-order awards expected to run through 2030, according to the company. BWXT said the work supports the naval reactor…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

USSOCOM Experimenting With Commercial GEOINT Imagery And Analytics At The Edge

Army

Northrop Details Phase II Deal For Army’s ITDS, Delivering Prototypes In Third Quarter Of FY ‘27

Army

Army Details Interest In Unmanned Ground Vehicle For ‘Last Tactical Mile’ Operations

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: Mythos, DARC, DARPA Plane, New SWO Boss, Startup Raises

Trending

With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
Pentagon Selects Locations For Directed Energy Counter-Drone Pilots To Accelerate Fielding
Army Launches ‘Right To Integrate’ Effort To Improve Linking Industry’s Weapons, Sensors
T-7A Red Hawk Okayed For Production, Each Of Three LRIP Lots Must Get Clearance, USAF Says
Space Force Awards $3.2 Billion To 12 Companies For Space-Based Interceptor Work

Congress Updates

Congress

With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects

With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]

Unmanned Systems

Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities

Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume