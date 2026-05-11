BWXT Wins $1.4 billion In Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contracts

BWX Technologies [BWXT] said last Thursday that it has received more than $1.4 billion in contracts under the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, continuing a steady stream of awards tied to the Navy’s submarine and aircraft carrier reactor enterprise. The largest award, valued at roughly $1.3 billion, covers long-lead material procurement for fiscal 2026 and represents the first of five annual task-order awards expected to run through 2030, according to the company. BWXT said the work supports the naval reactor…