Graham Criticizes DoE Reprogramming Of Savannah River Funds To Los Alamos Pit Work

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) recently pressed Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently over the Department of Energy’s decision to redirect funding intended for the Savannah River Site to weapons production efforts at Los Alamos National Laboratory.. During a Senate Appropriations Energy and Water Development subcommittee hearing in late April, Graham said $149 million appropriated through reconciliation for the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility (SRPPF) had been “reprogrammed to Los Alamos pit production program,” Graham asked Wright whether he was aware of…