Lockheed, RTX Plan Javelin Co-Production Effort In India With Tata Advanced Systems

Lockheed Martin and RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon said Monday they have agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to work on establishing a Javelin missile co-production effort based in India. The potential co-production follows the U.S. Embassy in India’s confirmation on August 28 that the Indian Army has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance to purchase Javelin anti-tank weapons through the foreign military sales process. The defense firms said they see the work with Tata Advanced…