Lockheed, RTX Plan Javelin Co-Production Effort In India With Tata Advanced Systems

Lockheed Martin and RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon said Monday they have agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to work on establishing a Javelin missile co-production effort based in India. The potential co-production follows the U.S. Embassy in India’s confirmation on August 28 that the Indian Army has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance to purchase Javelin anti-tank weapons through the foreign military sales process. The defense firms said they see the work with Tata Advanced…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]