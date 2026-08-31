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Lockheed, RTX Plan Javelin Co-Production Effort In India With Tata Advanced Systems

Matthew Beinart By
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Lockheed, RTX Plan Javelin Co-Production Effort In India With Tata Advanced Systems
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire an FGM-148 Javelin during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 9, 2024. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Eric Dmochowski)

Lockheed Martin and RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon said Monday they have agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to work on establishing a Javelin missile co-production effort based in India. The potential co-production follows the U.S. Embassy in India’s confirmation on August 28 that the Indian Army has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance to purchase Javelin anti-tank weapons through the foreign military sales process.  The defense firms said they see the work with Tata Advanced…

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