Lockheed Offering Robinson’s R66 For Army’s Flight School Next, Moving To Phase III With Bell, M1

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has confirmed it’s offering Robinson Helicopter Company’s R66 NxG helicopter for the Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) program, and will be moving onto the next phase of the competition along with Bell [TXT] and M1 Support Services. Robinson Helicopter’s R66 is now part of two bids for the Army’s FSN program to modernize rotary-wing pilot training, with M1 having previously said it was offering the platform for its pursuit of the program. “Our selection of Robinson brings…