Lockheed Martin Ventures Invests In Rocket Engine Startup Venus Aerospace

Venus Aerospace on Wednesday said it has received a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] venture capital arm to help speed technology development. The value of the investment was not disclosed. Airbus Group’s ventures arm previously invested in Venus (Defense Daily, June 14, 2023). Venus in May said it successfully completed the first flight test of its rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE), which the company is developing to enable hypersonic vehicles to take off from conventional runways (Defense Daily, May…