Lockheed Martin Validates First Japanese ASEV Radar Shipset

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday announced it successfully completed the validation of the radars for the first of two fully integrated Japan-bound Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) systems and is now getting prepared for shipment to Japan. This concludes the land-base testing of the first shipset of the radar system, consisting of four SPY‑7 radar arrays, the shipboard radar processing, power and cooling suites, and the Aegis Combat System computing and display equipment. The company started its initial ground-based testing…