Castelion Nabs Another $90 Million Navy Order To Fund First 50 Blackbeard Weapons

The Navy on Tuesday awarded hypersonic weapons developer Castelion another $90 million firm-fixed-price order to further develop and advance the Blackbeard hypersonic weapon system and the first 50 Early Operational Capability (EOC) missiles. This follows a $23 million June Navy order to produce and deliver 50 Blackbeard EOC pre-production prototype hypersonic weapons (Defense Daily, June 17). Similar to what it said in June, Castelion in a statement said the latest order is a “critical step in Blackbeard’s transition from development…