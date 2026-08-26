Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Castelion Nabs Another $90 Million Navy Order To Fund First 50 Blackbeard Weapons

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Castelion Nabs Another $90 Million Navy Order To Fund First 50 Blackbeard Weapons
Flight-test of Castelion's developmental two-stage hypersonic strike weapon, Blackbeard. (Photo: Castelion)

The Navy on Tuesday awarded hypersonic weapons developer Castelion another $90 million firm-fixed-price order to further develop and advance the Blackbeard hypersonic weapon system and the first 50 Early Operational Capability (EOC) missiles. This follows a $23 million June Navy order to produce and deliver 50 Blackbeard EOC pre-production prototype hypersonic weapons (Defense Daily, June 17). Similar to what it said in June, Castelion in a statement said the latest order is a “critical step in Blackbeard’s transition from development…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Marine Corps Warfighting Lab Accepts First Aussie-Designed Prototype Surface Craft

Space

LeoLabs To Provide Space Force With Surveillance Radar

Air Force

Smaller Space Companies Want To See Programs Of Record For Their Investments

Air Force

Raytheon Awarded $603 Million For New Radar For B-52

Trending

Defense Watch: MQ Next, DOT&E Concerns, SSN Shakedown, Army Motors
USAF Working on CCA Increment 2 Acquisition Strategy, As Service Considers An Evolution Of Increment 1
Army Eyes Plans To Begin Production Of New T901 Helicopter Engine By 2031
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
X-Bow Planning Flight Test Of Low Cost Interceptor For MDA In Early 2028

Congress Updates

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

Congress

Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort

Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume