SecNav Creates New Defense Industrial Base Office

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao on Monday announced the appointment of Andrew Magliochetti to the new role of Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for the Defense Industrial Base, which aims to revitalize the industrial base, accelerate innovative technologies to the fleet, and mitigate supply chain problems. The Navy said in this role, Magliochetti will be the principal civilian advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (ASN RDA), “overseeing the strategic integration,…