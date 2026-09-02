Navy Pushes Back New Trainer Jet Bid Deadline And Award Date

The Navy is pushing back its deadlines for competitive proposals for the Navy’s new training jet and postponing the award date as well, according to a new Request for Proposals (RFP) published Tuesday. In the original March RFP, the Navy said it planned to award the Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) to succeed the current T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft by early 2027, after proposals were due by June 29 (Defense Daily, March 31). Since then the Navy delayed the proposal…
Recommended
Army Awards AV ‘First-Ever’ DE Production Contract For Enduring High Energy Laser
Startup Energetics Manufacturer CMG Raises $10 Million In Seed Round
Trending
Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Job Feed
-
Intern, Integrated Supply Chain and Manufacturing
Rockwell Automation - Milwaukee
-
EDGE Associate, Information Technology Rotational Program
Rockwell Automation - Milwaukee, WI
-
Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Preparation and Prescribed Fire)
Ayuda Companies - Columbia, SC
-
LEAD NETWORK ENGINEER SPECIALIST
Concurrent Technologies Corporation - Panama City,