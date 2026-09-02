Navy Pushes Back New Trainer Jet Bid Deadline And Award Date

The Navy is pushing back its deadlines for competitive proposals for the Navy’s new training jet and postponing the award date as well, according to a new Request for Proposals (RFP) published Tuesday. In the original March RFP, the Navy said it planned to award the Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) to succeed the current T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft by early 2027, after proposals were due by June 29 (Defense Daily, March 31). Since then the Navy delayed the proposal…