Lockheed Martin Developing Modular Payload System For Hypersonic Missiles

The Pentagon’s prime contractor to develop the Army’s hypersonic weapons is investing millions of dollars in internal funds to develop a new modular payload system aimed at enabling more payloads on future hypersonic weapons with minimal system impact. Lockheed Martin [LMT] calls this effort the Modular Payload Delivery System (MPDS) and bills it as transforming “proven hypersonic missile body technologies into a flexible weapons family of systems capable of supporting both offensive and defensive missions.” The company pitched the system…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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