Lockheed Martin Developing Modular Payload System For Hypersonic Missiles

The Pentagon’s prime contractor to develop the Army’s hypersonic weapons is investing millions of dollars in internal funds to develop a new modular payload system aimed at enabling more payloads on future hypersonic weapons with minimal system impact. Lockheed Martin [LMT] calls this effort the Modular Payload Delivery System (MPDS) and bills it as transforming “proven hypersonic missile body technologies into a flexible weapons family of systems capable of supporting both offensive and defensive missions.” The company pitched the system…