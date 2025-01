Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Wednesday marked delivery of the first AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar antenna to the Japanese government for its future two Aegis missile defense vessels.

This sale occurred via a direct commercial sale arrangement through the var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_67896d4773674;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var…