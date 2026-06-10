State Department Approves Sale Of AMRAAMs To South Korea

The State Department on Wednesday approved a potential $292 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of 70 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to South Korea. Beyond the missiles, the sale also includes two AMRAAM guidance sections as well as containers, control sections, and other elements of technical and logistics support. AMRAAM supplier RTX [RTX] is the prime contractor for the sale. The State Department said this sale will help South Korea improve its capability “to meet current and future…