State Department Approves Sale Of AMRAAMs To South Korea

The State Department on Wednesday approved a potential $292 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of 70 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to South Korea. Beyond the missiles, the sale also includes two AMRAAM guidance sections as well as containers, control sections, and other elements of technical and logistics support. AMRAAM supplier RTX [RTX] is the prime contractor for the sale. The State Department said this sale will help South Korea improve its capability “to meet current and future…
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Congress Updates
MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says
While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]
HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]
McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”
Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]
HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]
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