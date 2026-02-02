Sign In
Lockheed Martin Completes First Operational Test Phase For A4 Radar

Cal Biesecker By
Lockheed Martin Sentinel 14 air and missile defense radar. Photo: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday said it has completed the first phase of Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) of the Sentinel A4 radar for the Army’s Sentinel A4 air and missile defense radar. The operational testing phase is a key milestone on the path to full rate production of the radar. The initial testing phase involved an A4 integrated with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control platform to validate effectiveness of the open architecture design and interoperability…

