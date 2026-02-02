Lockheed Martin Completes First Operational Test Phase For A4 Radar

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday said it has completed the first phase of Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) of the Sentinel A4 radar for the Army’s Sentinel A4 air and missile defense radar. The operational testing phase is a key milestone on the path to full rate production of the radar. The initial testing phase involved an A4 integrated with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control platform to validate effectiveness of the open architecture design and interoperability…
R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784
R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…
L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947
L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…