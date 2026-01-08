Sign In
Lockheed Martin Announces “Record Breaking” Delivery Of 191 F-35s In 2025

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Lockheed Martin Announces “Record Breaking” Delivery Of 191 F-35s In 2025
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a 356th Fighter Squadron F-35A taking off from Eielson AFB, Alaska on Nov 18, 2025 during the Arctic Gold 26-1 exercise.

On Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time, Lockheed Martin [LMT] issued a statement that it had "a record-breaking year for the F-35 Lightning II program" in delivering 191 F-35s in 2025, 49 more than the previous apex of 142 in 2022. "Annual F-35 production is now running at a pace five times faster than any other allied fighter currently in production, underscoring the program's scale and maturity," Lockheed Martin said. Two minutes after the company's release, President Donald Trump posted…

