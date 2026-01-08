Lockheed Martin Announces “Record Breaking” Delivery Of 191 F-35s In 2025

On Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time, Lockheed Martin [LMT] issued a statement that it had "a record-breaking year for the F-35 Lightning II program" in delivering 191 F-35s in 2025, 49 more than the previous apex of 142 in 2022. "Annual F-35 production is now running at a pace five times faster than any other allied fighter currently in production, underscoring the program's scale and maturity," Lockheed Martin said. Two minutes after the company's release, President Donald Trump posted…
Contract Updates
Freeman Holdings of Hawaii LLC, doing business as Million Air Honolulu, Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE607-26-D-0006, $86,689,562); McClellan Jet Services, McClellan Park, California (SPE607-26-D-0011, $80,381,818); Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan (SPE607-26-D-0019, $36,817,846); San Bernardino International Airport Authority, San Bernardino, California (SPE607-26-D-0009, $31,367,062);…
US Foods Raleigh (Zebulon, North Carolina) – $198,260,924
US Foods Raleigh, Zebulon, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $198,260,924 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition…
ControlPoint Surveying Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A007); KAI JV,* San Diego, California (W9128A-26-D-A008); and Sam O. Hirota Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A009), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services for geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, topographic survey,…
Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC,* Alamo, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $19,864,240 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with thirty-five responses received. This is a two-year eight-month contract with no…