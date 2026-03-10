X-Bow To Acquire Evolution Space, Enhancing Hypersonics And Energetics Capabilities

X-Bow Systems on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Evolution Space, a supplier of rocket motors for hypersonic applications and propellant technologies, augmenting existing capabilities and adding to its production capacity for energetics. Deal terms were not disclosed. X-Bow expects to close the transaction in March or April. Evolution Space has capabilities in high-burn rate solid rocket propellant, hypersonic propulsion systems, and intellectual property and trade secrets for advanced propellants and key rocket motor subcomponents such as igniters that…