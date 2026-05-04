NRO Makes New Commercial Awards To EarthDaily, ICEYE And Pixxel

AURORA, Colo.—The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has awarded new contracts for Earth sensing data to three companies under its Strategic Commercial Enhancements (SCE) effort, adding additional satellite companies in several areas the agency is already collecting commercial-based data on. The Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) awards were made to EarthDaily for daily global electro-optical and infrared collection, Pixxel for hyperspectral imagery, and ICEYE for radio frequency (RF) data in addition to the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data they already provide the…