Sign In
Search
Intelligence Community

NRO Makes New Commercial Awards To EarthDaily, ICEYE And Pixxel

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:

AURORA, Colo.—The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has awarded new contracts for Earth sensing data to three companies under its Strategic Commercial Enhancements (SCE) effort, adding additional satellite companies in several areas the agency is already collecting commercial-based data on. The Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) awards were made to EarthDaily for daily global electro-optical and infrared collection, Pixxel for hyperspectral imagery, and ICEYE for radio frequency (RF) data in addition to the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data they already provide the…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Space

Lockheed Martin Joins Seagate Space and Firefly Aerospace to Develop Sea-Based Launch

Air Force

USAF To Modify Two B-52s To Carry F130 Engines This Year

Intelligence Community

Vantor Nabs $70 Million NGA Award For GEOINT Portal Use

Army

AV To Provide New Switchblade 400 Anti-Armor Loitering Munition For Army’s LASSO Effort

Trending

Defense Watch: DoD AI Deals, P-8 Upgrade, Drone and Counter-Drone News
Firestorm Labs Raises $82 Million To Transition Mobile 3D Printing Tech, Drones Into Production
MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year
Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort
Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability

Congress Updates

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

Air Force

Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]

Congress

HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume