Booster Resurfaces As Vulcan Centaur Issue; Rocket Use For NSSL Halted During Space Force Investigation

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Booster Resurfaces As Vulcan Centaur Issue; Rocket Use For NSSL Halted During Space Force Investigation
Pictured is a United Launch Alliance photo of its Vulcan Centaur lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. on Feb. 12 at the start of the USSF-87 mission.

AURORA, Colo.--The Space Force has suspended launches of the United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program while the service investigates and fixes an "anomaly" related to the Northrop Grumman [NOC] GEM-63XL solid rocket motor (SRM), a service official told reporters here on Wednesday at the Air & Space Forces Association's warfare symposium. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture. That anomaly surfaced on Feb. 27 before Vulcan Centaur, in its…

