Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability

A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking details on the Pentagon’s review of underperforming contractors. In a new letter to Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the lawmakers note their support for the president’s recent executive order on the subject and request additional information to support forthcoming legislation pushing for greater accountability from defense contractors. “We write…