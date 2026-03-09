BAE Systems Completes Preliminary Design Review For Epoch 2 Constellation

The Space Force’s Space Systems Command on Monday said that BAE Systems has completed the preliminary design review for the future constellation of Epoch 2 missile warning and tracking satellites, confirming the contractor’s conceptual design meets requirements. BAE in May 2025 won a $1.2 billion contract to provide the Space Force with 10 Epoch 2 satellites that will be launched into medium Earth orbit to provide global hypersonic missile tracking as part of a Resilient Missile Warning Tracking architecture (Defense…