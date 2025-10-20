Lockheed Has Reached Production Goal To Build 14,000 GMLRS Annually

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has officially ramped up its production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) to 14,000 rockets annually, a company official confirmed. Paula Hartley, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control’s vice president and general manager of tactical missiles, said the company achieved the increased production rate within the last 30 days. “That’s a missile every 10 minutes or so out the door,” Hartley told reporters during a briefing at last week’s Association of the U.S. Army conference. Lockheed…