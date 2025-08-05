Leidos Receives Sea Dart Contract from ‘Classified Customer,’ Reports Increase in 2nd Quarter Earnings

Leidos [LDOS] has received a contract from a "classified customer" for 12 Sea Dart unmanned underwater vessels "to augment their arsenals," Leidos CEO Tom Bell said in the opening segment of the company's second quarter earnings call on Tuesday. The 18 members of the intelligence community include such agencies as the Office of Naval Intelligence, the National Security Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. "The customer has expressed an intent to acquire an additional 70 Sea Darts next year with…