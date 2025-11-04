Leidos Posts Slight Earnings Gain On Record Sales In Third Quarter

Leidos [LDOS] on Tuesday reported a slight increase in earnings in its third quarter led by its Health and Civil segment while sales growth was solid. Net income edged up 2 percent to $369 million, $2.82 earnings per share (EPS), from $362 million ($2.68 EPS) a year ago. Operating margin fell 30 basis points to 8.3 percent. Excluding acquisition and restructuring costs, asset impairment costs, interest and income expenses and other discrete items, adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share surged…