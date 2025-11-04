Sign In
Leidos Posts Slight Earnings Gain On Record Sales In Third Quarter

Cal Biesecker By
Leidos Posts Slight Earnings Gain On Record Sales In Third Quarter
Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2. Image: Leidos

Leidos [LDOS] on Tuesday reported a slight increase in earnings in its third quarter led by its Health and Civil segment while sales growth was solid. Net income edged up 2 percent to $369 million, $2.82 earnings per share (EPS), from $362 million ($2.68 EPS) a year ago. Operating margin fell 30 basis points to 8.3 percent. Excluding acquisition and restructuring costs, asset impairment costs, interest and income expenses and other discrete items, adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share surged…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

