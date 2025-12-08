Lawmakers Unveil Final FY ‘26 NDAA With $8 Billion Topline Boost, Major Acquisition Reforms

Lawmakers on Sunday unveiled the final $900.6 billion version of the next defense policy bill, which supports an $8 billion topline boost and a swath of proposals supporting the Pentagon’s push to overhaul its acquisition process. The House is aiming to vote this week on the compromise version of the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) following a lengthy negotiation period between senior lawmakers, to include settling on a slight topline adjustment rather than the $32 billion increase…