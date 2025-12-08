Lawmakers Unveil Final FY ‘26 NDAA With $8 Billion Topline Boost, Major Acquisition Reforms

Lawmakers on Sunday unveiled the final $900.6 billion version of the next defense policy bill, which supports an $8 billion topline boost and a swath of proposals supporting the Pentagon’s push to overhaul its acquisition process. The House is aiming to vote this week on the compromise version of the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) following a lengthy negotiation period between senior lawmakers, to include settling on a slight topline adjustment rather than the $32 billion increase…
Contract Updates
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…
Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583
Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…
Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230
Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…
EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650
EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…