Sign In
Search
Space

Launch of Eighth X-37B Mission Planned for Aug. 21

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Launch of Eighth X-37B Mission Planned for Aug. 21
Pictured is the X-37B, which the U.S. Space Force said is to take off on its eighth mission on Aug. 21 (Space Force Photo)

The U.S. Space Force plans to launch the Boeing [BA] X-37B space plane on Aug. 21 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, Fla.–an eighth X-37B mission to demonstrate “next-generation technologies including laser communications and the highest performing quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space,” the service said on Monday.

Last Dec. 28, the X-37B used a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time for the plane’s seventh flight from Kennedy Space Center (Defense Daily, Jan. 2, 2024). Space Force said that mission tested new orbital regimes, space domain awareness technologies and radiation effects on NASA materials.

The sixth X-37B mission logged 908-days–a record–before the spacecraft returned to Earth in November 2022, Boeing said.

The upcoming eighth flight will test what is to be a cornerstone for future DoD command and control–laser communications for “proliferated commercial satellite networks in Low Earth Orbit,” Space Force said. In addition, the quantum inertial sensor demonstration “will inform accurate unaided navigation in space by detecting rotation and acceleration of atoms without reliance on satellite networks like traditional GPS,” the service said.

“This technology is useful for navigation in GPS-denied environments and consequently will enhance the navigational resilience of U.S. spacecraft in the face of current and emerging threats,” Space Force said. “As quantum inertial sensors would be useful for navigation in cis­lunar space, they additionally promise to push the technological frontiers of long-distance space travel and exploration.”

Boeing said that “since its inaugural launch in April 2010, the space plane has spent more than 4,200 days in space.”

Recommended

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Business/Financial

Strike Looms As Boeing’s Defense Workers In St. Louis Reject Contract Offer

Missile Defense

Golden Dome Head Outlines Near Term Goals, Space-Based Interceptors, And Undecided Architecture

Air Force

GAO Finds DoD Has Not Identified Lower-Tier Suppliers; Discloses DoD Looked Into Chinese Robotic Arms on F-35 Assembly Line

Trending

Missing Radiation Source Found in New Jersey; State, Federal Agencies Say They Did Not Use Drones To Look For It
18 Rocket Lab Satellites for SDA to Carry Standard Tactical SATCOM Radios, As Agency Awaits Funding for Advanced Tactical Data Links
U.S. Space Force Launches Seventh X-37B Mission
10,000 “Operationally Relevant” Commercial EO Images Provided to NGA Per Week
USAF Looking for “Revolutionary” Concepts for Next Generation Refueler-Airlift Teaming

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume