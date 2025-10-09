L3Harris Developing Multi-Domain Variants Of VAMPIRE Counter-Drone System

Amid increasing demand signals from the Defense Department for more, and more affordable, counter-drone solutions and lessons learned in Ukraine, L3Harris Technologies [LHX] is adapting its vehicle-based VAMPIRE system for additional ground applications, and maritime and airborne uses, the company said on Thursday. VAMPIRE is equipped with the BAE Systems-supplied Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) as its effector. Fourteen systems are deployed and L3Harris in June received another order from the DoD (Defense Daily, Aug. 26, 2022, Jan. 6,…