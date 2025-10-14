Kratos Says “Ragnarök” Low-Cost Cruise Missile Ready for Production

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. [KTOS] said that it has developed the 500 mile range, 80-pound payload "Ragnarök" Low-Cost Cruise Missile. The latter is to have a maximum altitude of 35,000 feet and a speed greater than Mach 0.7. "With estimated production costs of approximately $150,000 per unit in quantities of 100, the system presents an exceptional value proposition for defense applications requiring advanced strike capabilities at competitive costs and exemplifies Kratos’ commitment to providing warfighters with the advanced…