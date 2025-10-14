Sign In
Kratos Says “Ragnarök” Low-Cost Cruise Missile Ready for Production

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Pictured is a Kratos photo from this year’s Miramar Air Show in San Diego of the XQ-58A Valkyrie with mock Ragnarök cruise missiles in an under-wing configuration and stowed in the bomb bay.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. [KTOS] said that it has developed the 500 mile range, 80-pound payload "Ragnarök" Low-Cost Cruise Missile. The latter is to have a maximum altitude of 35,000 feet and a speed greater than Mach 0.7. "With estimated production costs of approximately $150,000 per unit in quantities of 100, the system presents an exceptional value proposition for defense applications requiring advanced strike capabilities at competitive costs and exemplifies Kratos’ commitment to providing warfighters with the advanced…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

