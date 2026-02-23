Sign In
Air Force

Kratos, GE Win Air Force Contract For GEK1500 Engine Preliminary Design

Rich Abott By
Kratos and GE Aerospace concept rendition of the GEK1500 Engine for Collaborate Combat Aircraft. (Image: Kratos)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] announced it and partner GE Aerospace [GE] recently won an Air Force contract to finish the preliminary design of their new GK1500 engine aimed at powering lower end Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) designs. The company on Monday said this new $12.4 million contract covers the initial phase of a next generation CCA engine program to complete preliminary design of the engine to meet performance requirements while maintaining aggressive cost targets for affordable mass. Kratos…

